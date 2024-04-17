Las Vegas Sands Corp. Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts with Strong Q1 2024 Performance

Robust Growth in Macao and Singapore Drives Impressive Quarterly Results

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $2.96 billion, surpassing the estimated $2.95 billion.
  • Net Income: Achieved $583 million, significantly exceeding estimates of $460.18 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.66, outperforming the estimated $0.62.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA: Reached $1.21 billion, indicating strong operational efficiency.
  • Stock Repurchase: LVS repurchased $450 million of common stock, highlighting confidence in its financial health.
  • Dividend: Announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share, maintaining shareholder returns.
Article's Main Image

1780695569237438464.png

On April 17, 2024, Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. The company, a leading developer and operator of integrated resorts globally, reported a net revenue of $2.96 billion and a net income of $583 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These figures represent significant improvements from the previous year and have exceeded analyst expectations.

Las Vegas Sands, known for its high-profile properties such as Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and several others in Macao, has shown remarkable resilience and strategic prowess. The company's focus has shifted entirely to Asia following the sale of its Las Vegas assets in 2022, with the region now being the sole contributor to its EBITDA.

The quarter witnessed a particularly strong performance in both Macao and Singapore. In Macao, despite a low hold on rolling play impacting Adjusted Property EBITDA by $31 million, the overall recovery and tourist spending continued to bolster the market. Conversely, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore benefited from a high hold on rolling play, which positively impacted its Adjusted Property EBITDA by $77 million.

Chairman and CEO Robert G. Goldstein expressed satisfaction with the quarter's results, highlighting the continuous investment in enhancing the company's offerings in Macao and Singapore. These investments are expected to drive further growth as travel and tourism spending in Asia progresses.

Financially, Las Vegas Sands remains robust, with unrestricted cash balances standing at $4.96 billion as of March 31, 2024. The company's strategic stock repurchases and consistent dividend payments reflect its strong cash flow and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Las Vegas Sands is poised to maintain its industry-leading position through strategic investments and capital expenditure programs in its key markets. The company's focus on operational excellence and innovative property offerings is expected to continue attracting a high volume of business and leisure tourism, securing long-term growth and profitability.

For more detailed information, you can access the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call webcast on the company’s website at www.sands.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Las Vegas Sands Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.