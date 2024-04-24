Portland General Electric Co (POR, Financial), an integrated electric utility company based in Portland, Oregon, provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the state. The company generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates a diverse portfolio of generation plants, which include natural gas, coal, hydroelectric, wind, and solar resources. According to a recent SEC Filing, Benjamin Felton, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Portland General Electric Co, sold 3,500 shares of the company on April 16, 2024. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 3,500 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for Portland General Electric Co shows a pattern of insider sales, with 6 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, shares of Portland General Electric Co were trading at $40.6 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market cap stands at $4.148 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 17.59, which is above the industry median of 14.34 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the GF Value of $52.68 for Portland General Electric Co, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77, indicating that it is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Benjamin Felton may provide investors with an insight into the company's stock valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors should consider a wide range of financial data and market trends when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

