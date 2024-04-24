Yelp Inc CFO David Schwarzbach Sells Company Shares

Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial) CFO David Schwarzbach has sold 2,750 shares of the company on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $40.63 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $111,732.50.

Yelp Inc is a company that operates a platform connecting consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,000 shares of Yelp Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the past year shows a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Yelp Inc shares were trading at $40.63, giving the company a market cap of $2.701 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.30, which is above the industry median of 21.045 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $40.63 and a GF Value of $45.78, Yelp Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment.

