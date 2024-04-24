Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial), a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people and teams work together, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the company on April 15, 2024. Bart Volkmer has been actively trading shares over the past year, with a total of 100,916 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Dropbox Inc, with a total of 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Dropbox Inc were trading at $23.12, giving the company a market cap of $7.715 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Dropbox Inc stands at 17.27, which is below both the industry median of 26.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price and the GuruFocus Value of $29.32, Dropbox Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information, the SEC filing can be viewed here.

