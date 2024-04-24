Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI, Financial) has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. President & CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company on April 15, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 160,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a pattern of more insider sells than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells recorded. On the valuation front, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc's shares were trading at $10.6 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.482 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 35.48, which is above both the industry median of 16.36 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.83, with a GF Value of $12.81, indicating that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

