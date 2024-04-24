Insider Sell: CEO Kenneth Wilson Sells 15,000 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial), a leading provider of digital manufacturing services, including design engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services to diverse industries, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Kenneth Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company on April 15, 2024. Kenneth Wilson’s recent transaction follows a pattern over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Jabil Inc shows a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with 0 insider buys. In contrast, there have been 33 insider sells in the same period, indicating a trend of insiders selling their shares in the company. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Jabil Inc were trading at $134.2, giving the company a market cap of $15.635 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Jabil Inc stands at 11.13, which is lower than the industry median of 23.14 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $134.2 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $76.27, Jabil Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.76, categorizing it as Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. 1780718029102018560.png 1780718052418154496.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
