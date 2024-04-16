Q4 2023 Ontrak Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Ontrak Health fourth quarter and year end 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to Ryan Halsted, Investor Relations. Please.
Ryan Halsted - The Gilmartin Group - IR
Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today are Brandon LaVerne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer; Mary Lou Osborne, President and Chief Commercial Officer; and James Park, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Ontrak released financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023.
A copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Before we begin, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believes, estimates, expects intends, guidance, confidence, targets, projects, and some other expressions typically are used to identify forward-looking statements.
Apr 16, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
