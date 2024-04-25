Boosting Shareholder Returns: South Korea's Strategy for Stock Market Reform

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent announcement, the head of South Korea's financial regulatory body emphasized the importance of companies prioritizing shareholder feedback. This move is part of a broader effort by the government to enhance the domestic stock market's appeal through reforms aimed at increasing shareholder returns.

The Financial Supervisory Service's governor, Lee Bok-hyun, has urged corporations to engage more actively with their shareholders, addressing their legitimate concerns and working towards mutual benefits. This dialogue, according to Lee, should focus on enhancing shareholder value and establishing robust governance frameworks.

The initiative comes in the wake of efforts to eliminate the so-called Korea discount, a phenomenon where local firms are undervalued compared to their international counterparts due to low dividend yields and the influence of the opaque chaebol system.

As part of its strategy to rectify this, the South Korean government revealed a corporate reform agenda earlier in the year, aimed at raising the valuation of publicly traded companies. Detailed guidelines for this plan are expected to be released soon, signaling the government's commitment to refining the proposal with additional incentives, including tax benefits.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.