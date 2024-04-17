Q1 2024 Nel ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Hakon Volldal - Nel ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning from sunny Oslo. It's Wednesday, April 17, and we are ready to present Nel's first-quarter 2024 results. My name is Hakon Volldal. I am the CEO. With me today, I have our CFO, Kjell Christian Bjornsen; our Head of Communications, Lars Nermoen; and our SVP Fueling, Robert Borin.



We are going to cover Nel in brief, the highlights from the first quarter, commercial developments. We are going through fueling presentation to give some background on fueling as we contemplate a spin-off and separate listing of the fueling division and summarize and do Q&A.



Now, Nel is a pure-play hydrogen technology company with a global footprint listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2014, a leading electrolyzer manufacturer with more than 3,500 units delivered to more than 80 countries around the world since 1927. Also a leading manufacturer of hydrogen fueling stations with more than 140 station modules sold or in progress to 14 countries. Manufacturing facilities in Norway, the US, and Denmark. Global sales network, roughly 670 employees.