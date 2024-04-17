Q1 2024 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Johan Bartler - AB Volvo(publ)-Head of IR



Welcome to the Volvo Group First Quarter Report. We will do, as always, we'll listen to the presentation from our CEO and CFO, Martin and Mats. And then we'll follow up with the Q&A session.



So with that, I hand over to you, Martin.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



So thank you, Johan, and also from my side, most welcome. And as we conclude now the first quarter of 2024, I would like to start with thanking our customers, business partners, and colleagues for a good continued cooperation and partnership also during this quarter.



As all of us now know, we are living in a world with lots of uncertainties. And in a world with lots of uncertainties, strong relations are more important than ever. When it comes to the quarter, as expected, demand continued to normalize across many of Volvo Group's major markets during the quarter, and still despite lower volumes