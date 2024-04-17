Q1 2024 Tryg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Gianandrea Roberti - Tryg A/S-IR Officer



Good morning, everybody. My name is Gianandrea Roberti. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Tryg. We published our Q1 results earlier this morning and I have here with me Johan Brammer, Group CEO; Allan Thaysen, Group CFO; Mikael Karrsten, Group CTO to present the figures. Before that, I just would like to remind everybody to ask 1 question at a time to allow the highest number of question from participants.



With this words, over to you, Johan.



Johan Kirstein Brammer - Tryg A/S-Group CEO&Member of Executive Board



Thanks a lot, Gianandrea. And I will go straight to Slide 3 with the financial highlights. Tryg is today reporting a solid insurance service result of DKK 1.275 billion in Q1 despite a harsh Scandinavian winter and adverse large claims experience weighing negatively on the result. The sum of weather and large claims was more than DKK 180 million higher than a normalized Q1. And as for comparison, the sum of weather and