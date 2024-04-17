Q1 2024 US Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

George Andersen - U.S. Bancorp - Senior VP & Director of IR



Thank you, Rochelle, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'm joined by our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Andy Cecere; our Vice Chair and Chief Administration Officer, Terry Dolan; and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Stern. Together with some initial prepared remarks, Andy and John will be referencing a slide presentation. A copy of the presentation, our earnings release and supplemental analyst schedules are on our website at usbank.com.



Please note that any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to risk and uncertainty. Factors that could materially change our current