Apr 17, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to VinFast Auto's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Nhi Nguyen. Please begin.
Nhi Nguyen - VinFast Auto Ltd - IR Manager
Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone. My name is Nhi Nguyen, IR Manager at VinFast. Thank you for joining us for our 2024 first-quarter earnings conference.
Joining me on the call today are Chairwoman of the Board, Madame Thuy Le; and our CFO, Ms. Anh Nguyen.
We will start the call with first-quarter performance update and present our outlook for the year. We will reference a presentation today, which is accessible on the IR website. After management's presentation, we will have 30 minutes for Q&A.
Before I turn it over to Madame Thuy Le, let me remind you that some of the statements on this call include forward-looking statements under federal securities law. These include,
Q1 2024 VinFast Auto Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 17, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...