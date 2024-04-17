Q1 2024 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Abbe F. Goldstein - The Travelers Companies, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Travelers' discussion of our first quarter 2024 results. We released our press release, financial supplement and webcast presentation earlier this morning. All of these materials can be found on our website at travelers.com under the Investors section.



Speaking today will be Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and CEO; Dan Frey, Chief Financial Officer; and our 3 segment Presidents: Greg Toczydlowski of Business Insurance; Jeff Klenk of Bond & Specialty Insurance; and Michael Klein of Personal Insurance. They will discuss the financial results of our business and the current market environment. They