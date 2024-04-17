Q1 2024 First Horizon Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the First Horizon First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Carla and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Natalie Flanders, Head of Investor Relations, to begin. Natalie, please go ahead.



Natalie Flanders - First Horizon Corporation - Senior VP & Head of IR



Thank you, Carla. Good morning. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 results conference call. Thank you for joining us. Today, our Chairman, President and CEO, Bryan Jordan; and Chief Financial Officer, Hope Dmuchowski, will provide prepared remarks, and then we'll be happy to take your questions. We're also pleased to have our Chief Credit Officer, Susan Springfield, here to assist with questions as well. Our remarks today will reference our earnings presentation which is available on our website at ir.firsthorizon.com.



As always, I need to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and therefore, we ask you to review the factors that may cause our