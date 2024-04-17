Apr 17, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning. I'm Tomas Lozano Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations and ESG. Welcome to Grupo Financiero Banorte's first quarter earnings call. I would like to start by thanking our investors for their feedback throughout the year, which has helped us to consistently improve our recently launched 2023 annual report. This year, we added a supporting document which will help you to measure the group's progress across the main financial and nonfinancial indicators. We will begin today's presentation with our CEO, Marcos Ramirez, who will provide a brief context of the macroeconomic environment that contributed to the results of the quarter followed by the main results of the bank and the subsidiaries, including Rappi and Bineo, ending with an update on sustainability. Then Rafael Arana, our COO, will provide details on the NIM evolution, the continued effort to reduce balance sheet sensitivity as well as a positive result regarding asset quality and