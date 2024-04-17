Q1 2024 CSX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, Briana. Hello, everyone, and good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. Joining me this afternoon are Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Cory, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Boone, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer; and Sean Pelkey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



In the presentation accompanying this call, you will find slides with our forward-looking disclosure and our non-GAAP disclosures for your review. With that, it is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Joe Hinrichs.



Joseph R. Hinrichs - CSX Corporation - President, CEO &