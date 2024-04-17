Q1 2024 Crown Castle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Kris Hinson - Crown Castle Inc. - VP of Corporate Finance & Treasurer



Thank you, MJ, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss our first quarter 2024 results. With me on the call are Rob Bartolo, Crown Castle's Board Chair; Steven Moskowitz, Crown Castle's recently appointed President and Chief Executive Officer; Tony Melone, Crown Castle's former Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer.



To aid the discussion, we have posted supplemental materials in the Investors section of our website at crowncastle.com that will be referenced throughout the call this afternoon.



This conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties