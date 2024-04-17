Q1 2024 Alcoa Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Alcoa Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to James Dwyer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Pension Investments. Please go ahead.



James Dwyer - Alcoa Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, and good day, everyone. I'm joined today by William Oplinger, Alcoa Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer; and Molly Beerman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We will take your questions after comments by Bill and Molly.



As a reminder, today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are subject to various assumptions and caveats. Factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today's presentation and in our SEC filings.



In addition, we have included some non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. For