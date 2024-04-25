Starbucks Corp CEO Michael Conway Sells 3,250 Shares

Starbucks Corp (SBUX, Financial), the renowned global coffeehouse chain, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. CEO of North America, Michael Conway, sold 3,250 shares of the company on April 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $85.39 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $277,517.50. Michael Conway has a history of selling shares in the company; over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 12 insider sells for Starbucks Corp. The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of consistent selling by insiders, which may be of interest to current and potential investors. Starbucks Corp, with a market cap of $97.59 billion, is a leading roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee around the world. The company operates in 83 markets, offering high-quality coffees, teas, and other beverages, along with a variety of fresh food items. Starbucks locations are not just places to buy coffee, but also serve as community gathering spots. On the valuation front, Starbucks Corp's shares are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 23.05, slightly above the industry median of 22.89. However, this is below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Starbucks Corp is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, with a GF Value of $115.93, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors may consider these insights along with the broader market conditions and the company's performance when evaluating their investment in Starbucks Corp.

