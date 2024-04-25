Srinivas Tallapragada, President and Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), has sold 5,864 shares of the company on April 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $274.77 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,611,836.28.

Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 417,587 shares of Salesforce Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 354 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) shares were trading at $274.77, giving the company a market capitalization of $268.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 65.79, above the industry median of 26.29 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.11, with a GF Value of $247.16, indicating that Salesforce Inc was modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

