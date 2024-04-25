Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), the parent company of Google and a leader in technology and digital services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet Inc on April 17, 2024. Sundar Pichai has been actively trading shares over the past year, with a total of 202,500 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the company's insider transaction history. The insider transaction history for Alphabet Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Alphabet Inc shares were trading at $157.41 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $1,940.865 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.05, which is above the industry median of 21.045 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, suggesting that Alphabet Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $151.97. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information on the insider's recent transactions and Alphabet Inc's financial performance, please refer to the SEC Filing.

