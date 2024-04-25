Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE, Financial) CEO Richard Massey has sold 30,000 shares of the company on April 17, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19.63 per share, resulting in a total value of $588,900. Cannae Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company with investments in various sectors including technology-enabled healthcare services, financial services, and more. The company aims to acquire and manage businesses that can generate long-term value for its shareholders. Over the past year, the insider, Richard Massey, has sold a total of 153,050 shares and purchased 100,000 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, Cannae Holdings Inc shares were trading at $19.63 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.408 billion. With a price of $19.63 and a GuruFocus Value of $20.71, Cannae Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

