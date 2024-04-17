Release Date: April 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the increase in the provision for credit losses this quarter?

A: Leslie Lunak, CFO, explained that the increase was primarily due to a qualitative reserve related to the office portfolio and some risk rating migration. The environment, particularly around office properties, is challenging, prompting the bank to increase reserves as a prudent measure despite not expecting significant losses.

Q: What is the outlook for loan growth, particularly in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment?

A: Leslie Lunak, CFO, mentioned that the bank expects the residential portfolio to continue amortizing down, with growth anticipated primarily from the core middle market commercial portfolio, especially in C&I. The bank expects double-digit growth in this segment.

Q: What are your thoughts on share repurchases and capital allocation?

A: CEO Rajinder Singh indicated that while capital continues to build, the bank is cautious about share repurchases due to ongoing balance sheet transformation. The board will discuss this in the upcoming meeting, but any significant buyback activity might be deferred to the second half of the year.

Q: How are deposit trends evolving, particularly non-interest-bearing deposits?

A: CEO Rajinder Singh noted that the bank saw significant growth in non-interest-bearing deposits towards the end of the quarter, which did not benefit the margin in the current quarter but should going forward. The stability in deposit costs was also highlighted as a positive sign.

Q: Can you provide insights into the office real estate portfolio, especially given current market challenges?

A: COO Thomas Cornish detailed the office portfolio, noting that the bank is closely monitoring each loan and property. He emphasized the strong underlying demographics and business activity in the bank’s key markets like Florida, which support confidence in the portfolio despite broader market concerns.

Q: What is the bank's strategy regarding shared national credits and related exposures?

A: COO Thomas Cornish explained that the bank is selective in its shared national credit engagements, preferring situations where BankUnited is either the lead bank or holds the depository relationship. Credits without these ties are generally deemphasized, aligning with the bank’s strategy to focus on relationships that provide comprehensive banking solutions.

