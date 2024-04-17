Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Surpassing Expectations and Raising Guidance

Abbott Laboratories reports robust Q1 performance with significant sales growth and upward revisions in annual forecasts.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Q1): $0.98, above analyst consensus estimates.
  • Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance: Raised to $4.55 to $4.70.
  • Organic Sales Growth (Q1): 10.8%, excluding COVID testing-related sales.
  • Full Year Organic Sales Growth Guidance: Raised to 8.5% to 10%.
  • Medical Devices Sales Growth (Q1): 14%, with FreeStyle Libre sales at $1.5 billion, up 23%.
  • Nutrition Sales Growth (Q1): 8%, led by double-digit growth in Pediatric Nutrition.
  • Established Pharmaceuticals Sales Growth (Q1): 14%.
  • Diagnostics Sales Growth (Q1): More than 5%, excluding COVID testing sales.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin Ratio (Q1): 55.7% of sales.
  • Adjusted R&D Spending (Q1): 6.7% of sales.
  • Adjusted SG&A Spending (Q1): 29.4% of sales.
  • Adjusted Tax Rate (Q1): 15%.
  • Q2 Adjusted EPS Forecast: $1.08 to $1.12.
  • Foreign Exchange Impact: Unfavorable impact of 2.9% on Q1 sales; expected 2.5% unfavorable impact on full year sales.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What gave you the confidence to raise the midpoint of the guidance this early on in the year?
A: (Robert B. Ford, Chairman and CEO) - The decision was based on the strong performance across Abbott's businesses, with five consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. The company's businesses, including EPD, Nutrition, Diagnostics, and Medical Devices, have shown strong performance and momentum, which provided the confidence to raise guidance.

Q: Can you address the ongoing litigation concerning NEC related to infant nutrition?
A: (Robert B. Ford, Chairman and CEO) - Ford emphasized the importance of Abbott's products in providing critical nutrition to premature infants when mother's milk is not available. He stated that the medical community considers these products essential and that clinical studies have repeatedly established their safety. Abbott is prepared to defend its products based on science and data in upcoming court cases.

Q: What drove the growth in the Electrophysiology (EP) business in the first quarter?
A: (Robert B. Ford, Chairman and CEO) - The growth was broad-based across major geographic regions and product categories, including ablation catheters and cardiac mapping. The introduction of PFA technology in the U.S. has been well received, and Abbott's EnSite system has been instrumental in mapping these cases.

Q: What are the international payment or coverage decisions for Libre we should be aware of, and what is the share gain opportunity in the U.S.?
A: (Robert B. Ford, Chairman and CEO) - Internationally, coverage decisions are expected to build globally as clinical and economic benefits are demonstrated. In the U.S., Abbott aims to maintain its leadership in the basal insulin segment while also gaining share in the integrated pump segment of the CGM market.

Q: Can you discuss the go-to-market strategy for the concussion testing product and its financial impact?
A: (Robert B. Ford, Chairman and CEO) - The strategy involves market conversion from traditional CT scans to the rapid test, which fits well with existing emergency room protocols. There is also a market expansion opportunity as the product is developed for broader use, potentially including schools and sports facilities.

Q: How do you view the sustainability of growth in the med tech business, and are there areas within med tech that Abbott might enter?
A: (Robert B. Ford, Chairman and CEO) - Abbott is focused on maintaining strong organic growth and is open to exploring acquisitions that add value. The company is particularly interested in areas within medical devices and diagnostics that align with its long-term strategy.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.