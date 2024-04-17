Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance and Strategic Insights

Discover how Equity Bancshares Inc navigated the first quarter with robust earnings, strategic acquisitions, and optimistic financial forecasts.

Summary
  • Net Income: $14.9 million, or $0.9 per diluted share; adjusted for merger expenses, $16.1 million or $1.03 per diluted share.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased by $4.7 million linked quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved from 3.49% to 3.75%.
  • Non-Interest Income: Up $4.5 million linked quarter, including gains from special assets and acquisition.
  • Non-Interest Expenses: $35.5 million, excluding one-time M&A charges of $1.6 million.
  • Provision for Credit Loss: $1.0 million for the quarter.
  • Total Deposits: Closed the quarter at $4.4 billion.
  • Loans as Percentage of Deposits: 79.7%.
  • Share Repurchase: 209,591 shares repurchased under current authorization of up to 1 million shares.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 17, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about a higher for longer rate environment in terms of where and when deposit rates will peak in your forecast?
A: Chris Navratil, CFO of Equity Bancshares, mentioned that the forecast does not include any changes in interest rates, maintaining them flat to current levels. He anticipates the deposit rate beta to peak between 40 and 50, currently below 40 at about 36%. He remains optimistic that it will not reach the higher levels previously discussed.

Q: Can you remind me where you've made investments and where you see incremental growth in fees this year?
A: Chris Navratil highlighted investments in treasury management and wealth management for service revenue growth. Richard Sems, President of Equity Bank, added that the corporate credit card business, still maturing, is expected to significantly contribute to interchange income.

Q: What's the special sauce for closing M&A deals quickly compared to others in the industry?
A: Brad Elliott, CEO, attributed the quick closure of M&A deals to proactive communication with regulators and ensuring the deals fit both regulatory and company parameters. He emphasized the importance of delegated authority outside of Washington, D.C., in facilitating these transactions.

Q: Regarding the commercial real estate portfolio, what's repricing this year and next, and how much opportunity might there be to reset yields on some of the loan portfolio?
A: Richard Sems explained that approximately $100 million is repricing each month, with new rates averaging around 8.3% to 8.5%. Chris Navratil noted that most commercial refinance deals were set for no longer than five years, indicating significant ongoing repricing opportunities.

Q: How much of the C&I growth this quarter was from increased line utilization versus new credits?
A: Richard Sems clarified that the growth in C&I during the quarter was primarily from new credits, not from increased line utilization.

Q: With the mega pixel deal closed, has the asset sensitivity of the balance sheet shifted much?
A: Brad Elliott and Chris Navratil explained that the asset sensitivity hasn't changed significantly. The Clarksville assets, which are relatively short-term, have not added substantial fixed long-term liabilities, maintaining a balance in the bank’s asset sensitivity.

