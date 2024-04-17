Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Explore the detailed financial performance and strategic initiatives shaping Fulton Financial Corp's trajectory in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Operating Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.4 for Q1 2024
  • Net Income: $65.4 million for Q1 2024
  • Loan Growth: Increased by $93 million or 2% annualized
  • Deposit Growth: Increased by $204 million or 4% annualized
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.32%, a decrease of four basis points from the previous quarter
  • Noninterest Income: $57.1 million, with record results in Wealth Management
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $10.9 million, up from $9.8 million last quarter
  • Noninterest Expenses: $170 million, consistent with prior guidance
  • Net Interest Income: $207 million, a decline of $5 million from the previous quarter
  • Wealth Management Revenues: $20.2 million, surpassing $20 million for the first time
  • Loan to Deposit Ratio: Ended the quarter at 98.6%
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the Fulton First initiative and its expected impact on expenses and operational efficiencies?
A: (Curtis Myers - Chairman & CEO, Fulton Financial Corp) The Fulton First initiative is focused on driving strategic transformation through simplicity, focus, and productivity. We anticipate expense savings in the latter half of the year as we begin implementation. This initiative is an 18 to 24-month journey, and we are currently in the early stages of planning and analysis. The full benefits and details will be shared as the plan progresses.

Q: Regarding the guidance on net interest income (NII), how would the absence of a June rate cut affect it?
A: (Betsy Chivinski - Interim CFO, Fulton Financial Corp) If there are no rate cuts, we might see NII trending towards the higher end of our guidance range. The impact of rate changes later in the year would be moderate due to their timing.

Q: Could you provide more details on the loan growth expectations for 2024?
A: (Curtis Myers - Chairman & CEO, Fulton Financial Corp) We expect loan growth to be at the lower end of our long-term target of 4% to 6% due to current economic conditions. Our focus remains on prudent credit decisions and disciplined pricing.

Q: What are the trends and expectations around the office loan portfolio, particularly in the central business districts?
A: (Curtis Myers - Chairman & CEO, Fulton Financial Corp) The office loan portfolio is stable, with no significant maturities that we are concerned about. The largest exposure is in Philadelphia, but the loans are diversified and granular across various geographies.

Q: How are you managing the deposit mix, especially with the expected shift from non-interest-bearing to interest-bearing accounts?
A: (Betsy Chivinski - Interim CFO, Fulton Financial Corp) We anticipate a continued but moderate shift from non-interest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits. Our projections have been conservative, and we expect the mix to stabilize as we move through the year.

Q: Can you elaborate on the potential for M&A activities and your strategy in this area?
A: (Curtis Myers - Chairman & CEO, Fulton Financial Corp) Our M&A strategy focuses on acquiring community banks in the $1 to $5 billion range and considering strategic partnerships with banks up to $15 billion. We are actively evaluating opportunities that would enhance shareholder value and fit our strategic goals.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.