Release Date: April 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With your new CapEx forecast, how are you thinking about deploying that capital? Where do you see the best fit for that going forward?

A: Michael D. Leskinen, Executive VP & CFO of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., responded that the company's net leverage is back to pre-pandemic levels, and they plan to prioritize paying off high coupon debt, specifically mentioning a $1.8 billion piece of MileagePlus debt due in July. Post this, United aims to reach investment-grade credit metrics, which will provide significant financial flexibility. Further uses of free cash will be revisited later.

Q: On the corporate commentary and strong trans-Atlantic performance, should we infer that corporate was a big driver of the results in 1Q on trans-Atlantic?

A: Andrew P. Nocella, Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer at United Airlines, Inc., confirmed that corporate strength was evident not just in trans-Atlantic but across all sectors, contributing to one of the strongest quarters for corporate bookings in the company's history.

Q: Domestic PRASM was up 6% year-over-year in Q1, which was double that of one of your peers. How would you attribute that to the strong performance?

A: CEO J. Scott Kirby attributed this to United Airlines' strategic positioning and operational decisions, emphasizing that the company has structurally changed, creating a competitive moat based on superior product and network offerings, which now includes a competitive basic economy product and higher gauge aircraft.

Q: Regarding the opportunities in the U.S. domestic market, can you elaborate more on your strategy, especially considering the peak season?

A: Andrew P. Nocella discussed strategic capacity deployment in sunshine markets like Florida and the Caribbean, and optimizing off-peak capacity, which has proven effective. He also highlighted the importance of building connectivity across United's hubs, which is expected to enhance domestic RASM growth.

Q: Can you provide insights on how you're planning for the cost structure in 2025 through 2027, given the variability in CapEx and aircraft deliveries?

A: CFO Michael D. Leskinen explained that by stabilizing the aircraft delivery schedule, United can better match hiring with operational needs, reducing inefficiencies. He also mentioned significant cost-saving initiatives in tech ops, procurement, and technology, which are expected to contribute to financial efficiency in the coming years.

Q: With the focus on MileagePlus, are there any strategic updates or growth plans for this segment?

A: Michael D. Leskinen reiterated the importance of MileagePlus as a critical asset, emphasizing ongoing efforts to enhance its value and transparency. He hinted at future aggressive actions if the market does not recognize its value, with more details expected at the upcoming Investor Day.

