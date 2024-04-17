Prologis Inc (PLD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance Amid Adjusted Guidance

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic adjustments from Prologis Inc's first quarter of 2024, reflecting resilience and proactive management.

Summary
  • Core FFO (excluding promotes): $1.31 per share
  • Core FFO (including net promote expense): $1.28 per share
  • Occupancy Rate: Ended the quarter at 97%
  • Net Effective Rent Change: 68% based on commencements, 70% based on new signings
  • Same-Store Growth (cash basis): 5.7%
  • Same-Store Growth (net effective basis): 4.1%
  • New Developments: Started over $270 million in the quarter
  • Debt Raised: $4.1 billion at a weighted average rate of 4.7%
  • Liquidity: Over $5.8 billion at the end of the quarter
  • Guidance (Occupancy): Adjusted to range between 95.75% and 96.75%
  • Guidance (Same-Store Growth, net effective basis): Adjusted to range between 5.5% and 6.5%
  • Guidance (Same-Store Growth, cash basis): Adjusted to range between 6.25% and 7.25%
  • Strategic Capital Revenue Guidance: Maintained at $530 million to $550 million
  • G&A Guidance: Reduced to range between $415 million and $430 million
  • Development Start Guidance: Adjusted to range between $2.5 billion and $3 billion
  • GAAP Earnings Guidance: Ranging between $3.15 and $3.35 per share
  • Core FFO Guidance (including net promote expense): Ranging between $5.37 and $5.47 per share
  • Core FFO Guidance (excluding promotes): Ranging between $5.45 and $5.55 per share
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 17, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: It seems like occupancy and maybe pricing are coming in a little lower than you had previously expected. Could you go through how much or what pieces might be more macro driven and how much is certain markets weighing on the outlook?
A: (Christopher N. Caton - Prologis, Inc. - Senior VP & Global Head of Research) It's a combination of factors. Southern California and a few other high rent markets have seen subdued leasing velocity and rent growth below expectations. Additionally, there have been a couple of quarters of deferred decision-making, leading to aggregate customer demand across the United States being a bit below what was previously expected.

Q: Can you help flesh out maybe the timing of when some of these things became a little bit more evident?
A: (Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO) If you sense any acute change in our outlook, it's incorrect. We have a 3-year window for our expectations, and the first year has moved around. Our outlook for the second and third year remains essentially the same, potentially even better given how much deferred demand is building up.

Q: It sounds like demand has been pushed out -- or the rebound in the management pushed out a few quarters. What evidence do you have that would support that?
A: (Christopher N. Caton - Prologis, Inc. - Senior VP & Global Head of Research) The broader economy is generating a normal amount of demand. However, some customers have spare capacity they are utilizing to accommodate some of this growth. We need to see customers convert space requirements into signed leases, which is just beginning to happen with leading global e-commerce companies and other retailers.

Q: Can you comment on how much of the occupancy decline is just developments coming on a little bit less leased than maybe you had thought a couple of months ago?
A: (Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO) We like to be early and thoughtful in outlooks that we share. There's nothing going on in the portfolio that we're not sharing. This is just looking at the tone of the marketplace and sharing what we see playing out in the next 2 to 3 quarters.

Q: How conservative are the guidance levels, or could we see more downward revisions, for example, if you start to pull back on the capital deployment front?
A: (Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO) On capital deployment specifically, we don't have a budget or a plan for deploying capital. We look at every investment opportunity one at a time. All elements of our guidance, not just this period, should be taken with a grain of salt. We're not afraid to deploy a lot more or a lot less capital if the market conditions warrant it.

Q: Reduction in development starts for this year. Any additional information you could provide on what drove that, whether it was geographic-based or asset specific or build-to-suit pull back?
A: (Daniel Stephen Letter - Prologis, Inc. - President) We adjusted our guidance on development consistent with the adjustment in the occupancy and the operating pool. As we see demand shifting out, we just expect that we're going to start fewer buildings. We reduced it by about $0.5 billion, about half build-to-suit, half spec.

