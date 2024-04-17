Release Date: April 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the engagement with multiple parties regarding the fiber segment? Does it include both fiber solutions and small cells?

A: (P. Robert Bartolo - Independent Chairman of the Board) The engagement could potentially include both the entire fiber business or just the enterprise portion. The company is open to various transaction structures that would maximize shareholder value.

Q: What have you learned from shareholders during the fiber strategic review, and how might this influence the company's strategy and asset mix?

A: (P. Robert Bartolo - Independent Chairman of the Board) Shareholders have generally supported the strategic review of the fiber business. The opinions vary, but there is excitement about steps being taken to unlock shareholder value. The definitive direction will be clearer once the review is completed.

Q: Could selling a partial stake in fiber solutions and/or small cells be part of maximizing shareholder value?

A: (P. Robert Bartolo - Independent Chairman of the Board) All options, including joint venture structures where a portion of the business might be sold, are being considered to maximize shareholder value.

Q: How do you see the cadence for the second half momentum in the core tower business and other segments?

A: (Anthony J. Melone - Special Advisor & Director) The company expects the activity to generally be higher in the second half, consistent with traditional seasonality, and remains within the guided range for the year.

Q: Are there any updates on cost cutting measures, particularly regarding office consolidation?

A: (Daniel K. Schlanger - Executive VP & CFO) The company has realized benefits from previous cost savings measures, including office consolidation and workforce reduction. Additional cost optimizations will be considered with the new CEO's input.

Q: How does the strategic review of the fiber business affect the pace of bookings or customer behavior?

A: (Anthony J. Melone - Special Advisor & Director) The strategic review has not impacted the pace of bookings or customer behavior, with the company maintaining good line of sight on bookings for both small cells and fiber solutions.

These Q&A highlights from Crown Castle Inc.'s earnings call reflect the company's ongoing strategic review of its fiber business, considerations for shareholder value maximization, and operational insights as they navigate through leadership transitions and market demands.

