CSX Corp (CSX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic Growth and Operational Efficiency

Despite mixed financial results, CSX demonstrates resilience with strategic adjustments and robust intermodal growth.

Summary
  • Total Volume: Grew by 3% with strong support from Intermodal business.
  • Operating Margin: Reached 36.8%, a 90 basis point improvement from the previous quarter.
  • Revenue: Approximately $3.7 billion, down 1% year-over-year, flat compared to last quarter.
  • Operating Income: Down 8% year-over-year, up 3% sequentially.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Declined by 4% versus last year, grew by 2% compared to the previous quarter.
  • Intermodal Volume: Increased by 7% year-over-year.
  • Merchandise Revenues: Up 1% compared to last year with flat volumes and a 1% increase in RPU.
  • Coal Revenue: Flat year-over-year with a 2% volume growth offset by a 2% decline in all-in RPU.
  • Free Cash Flow: $560 million, lower year-to-date due to various factors including increased investment and deferred tax payments.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 17, 2024

Release Date: April 17, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the expected sequential improvement from Q1 to Q2, despite the impact from the Baltimore port closure? Additionally, could you share your thoughts on coal RPU in the second quarter?
A: (Sean R. Pelkey - Executive VP & CFO, CSX Corporation) We anticipate growth in earnings from Q1 to Q2, driven by both top line growth and cost containment, which should deliver strong incremental margins. The main challenge is the export coal impact, not just from Baltimore, but also due to a decline in pricing, leading to a mid- to high single-digit decline in coal RPU from Q1 to Q2. Despite these challenges, the outlook for continued momentum remains positive.

Q: With the disruptions from weather and the Port of Baltimore, why have some service metrics like velocity and dwell moved in the opposite direction, and what are the plans to improve them?
A: (Michael A. Cory - Executive VP & COO, CSX Corporation) The metrics are crucial, and the current levels are not satisfactory. The primary issues stem from strict curfews imposed for engineering work, which, while necessary for safety and efficiency, temporarily impact our service metrics. We are actively working to refine these processes and expect to see improvements. Our focus remains on balancing operational efficiency without compromising customer service.

Q: How are pricing dynamics shaping up given the current market conditions, especially in relation to the weak truck market?
A: (Kevin S. Boone - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer, CSX Corporation) Our pricing strategy remains robust, capturing inflation and managing the portfolio effectively despite a challenging truck market. We continue to work closely with our customers, balancing volume growth and pricing to maintain our growth trajectory. The market conditions are tough, but our approach has not changed, and we remain on track with our plans.

Q: Can you elaborate on the headcount expectations for the upcoming quarters and the trends in compensation per employee?
A: (Sean R. Pelkey - Executive VP & CFO, CSX Corporation) We expect headcount to remain relatively stable, potentially decreasing slightly as we move through the year. Compensation per employee is anticipated to decrease in Q2 due to reduced winter-related costs and increased efficiency in capital-related programs. However, a union wage increase in the second half of the year will impact compensation costs.

Q: What is the expected impact of the Baltimore incident on your operations, and what measures are being taken to mitigate these effects?
A: (Kevin S. Boone - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer, CSX Corporation) The Baltimore incident primarily affects our coal transport, with an estimated net revenue impact of $25 million to $30 million per month. We are actively working with other terminals to offset about a third of this business and expect the situation to improve by the end of May. Our focus is on maintaining service quality and minimizing disruptions.

Q: How is the industrial development pipeline influencing your growth strategy, and what are the expectations for facilities coming online?
A: (Kevin S. Boone - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer, CSX Corporation) The industrial development pipeline is robust, with around 100 facilities that have recently come online, contributing to growth in various sectors like aggregates and metals. These projects typically have a 12- to 24-month ramp-up period, and we are optimistic about the continued expansion and diversification of our service offerings as more projects commence operations.

