Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

An In-Depth Look at LVMUY's Dividend Sustainability and Growth

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.61 per share, payable on 2024-05-10, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-19. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

What Does Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Do?

LVMH is a renowned global producer and distributor of luxury goods, with a vast portfolio that spans six segments. These include fashion and leather goods, watches and jewelry, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, selective retailing, and other activities such as publishing. The company boasts high-profile brands like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Fendi, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, Glenmorangie, Sephora, and Benefit. With a strong global presence, LVMH operates over 5,000 stores worldwide, catering to an upscale market with its diverse range of luxury products.

1780899220589539328.png

A Glimpse at Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's Dividend History

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has established a solid track record of consistent dividend payments since 2003, with distributions occurring bi-annually. This history reflects the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.62% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.66%. This indicates an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 39.50%, which slows to 20.70% over a five-year period. However, the long-term view is still robust, with an annual dividends per share growth rate of 15.30% over the past decade. The 5-year yield on cost for Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE stock is approximately 4.15% as of today.

1780899378098237440.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's dividend is partly determined by its dividend payout ratio, which currently stands at 0.40. This indicates that the company retains a majority of its earnings, which could be used for future growth or to buffer against economic downturns. Furthermore, Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's profitability rank is an impressive 9 out of 10, reflecting strong earnings potential. The company has also consistently reported positive net income over the past decade, reinforcing its financial stability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's future dividend sustainability is underpinned by its growth metrics, with a growth rank of 9 out of 10 indicating a strong growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 24.80% per year outperform approximately 86.59% of global competitors. Additionally, Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's 3-year EPS growth rate of 45.30% per year and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 22.60% further demonstrate its ability to expand earnings, crucial for maintaining and growing dividend payments.

Next Steps

Considering Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's consistent dividend payments, solid dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, and robust profitability and growth metrics, the company presents as a potentially attractive option for value investors focused on dividend income. The key question for investors is whether these positive trends will continue, supporting ongoing dividend growth. For those seeking to diversify their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener for further research and investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.