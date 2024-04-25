Great Southern Bancorp Inc Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Earnings Per Share Above Estimates

GSBC's Financial Performance Aligned with Analyst Projections for Q1 2024

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $1.13, surpassing the estimated $1.04.
  • Net Income: Achieved $13.4 million, slightly above the estimated $12.19 million.
  • Revenue: Net interest income for the quarter was $44.8 million, below the estimated revenue of $47.51 million.
  • Return on Equity and Assets: Annualized return on average common equity and assets recorded at 9.36% and 0.93% respectively, indicating a decrease from the previous year.
  • Challenges: Faced higher deposit costs and competitive pressures, impacting net interest income negatively.
  • Capital and Liquidity: Remained strong with total stockholders' equity at $565.2 million and substantial secured funding lines.
Article's Main Image

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC, Financial) released its 8-K filing on April 18, 2024, disclosing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported preliminary earnings of $1.13 per diluted common share, a decrease from $1.67 in the same period last year but an increase from $1.11 in the preceding quarter. This performance slightly exceeded analyst expectations for EPS but fell short in terms of revenue projections.

1780907442960494592.png

Great Southern Bancorp Inc, a prominent bank holding company, is primarily engaged in originating various loans and offering a spectrum of banking services. The bank's operations this quarter were marked by a challenging economic environment, characterized by high competition for deposits and increased deposit costs, which have moderated but continue to pressure the bank's net interest income.

President and CEO Joseph W. Turner highlighted the impact of these challenges, noting a significant $8.4 million drop in net interest income compared to Q1 2023. The bank's net interest margin also saw a decrease, primarily due to the rising market interest rates affecting funding costs.

Despite these headwinds, GSBC maintained a robust capital position. The bank's total stockholders’ equity stood at $565.2 million by the end of March 2024, with a tangible common equity ratio of 9.6%. The bank also continued its shareholder remuneration policy, declaring a $0.40 per common share dividend and repurchasing approximately 112,000 shares at an average price of $51.44 during the quarter.

The bank's loan portfolio experienced slight decreases, particularly in commercial business loans and commercial real estate loans, offset by increases in other residential loans. Non-performing assets increased to 0.37% of total assets, up from 0.20% at the end of 2023, primarily due to challenges in a specific credit relationship within the multi-family loans category.

Looking ahead, GSBC remains cautious yet prepared to navigate the ongoing economic uncertainties, with strong liquidity positions and a diversified deposit base. The bank's strategic initiatives, including potential resolutions of contractual disputes with a core banking platform vendor, are expected to further stabilize and strengthen its operational framework.

For more detailed financial analysis and future updates on Great Southern Bancorp Inc, stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Great Southern Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.