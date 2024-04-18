ManpowerGroup Inc. Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: A Detailed Financial Analysis

Comparative Insights Against Analyst Projections and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $4.4 billion, a decrease of 7% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $4.424 billion.
  • Net Income: $39.7 million, down significantly from $77.8 million in the previous year, below the estimated $45.37 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.81, missing the estimated $0.91 per share.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Reported at 17.3%, adjusted to 17.5%, indicating resilience in staffing margins despite lower revenue.
  • Stock Repurchase: $50 million of common stock repurchased during the quarter, reflecting confidence in the company's financial health.
Article's Main Image

1780931995690496000.png

On April 18, 2024, ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a challenging quarter with revenues and earnings both experiencing declines from the previous year. This performance reflects ongoing economic uncertainties, particularly in North America and Europe, although there were positive signs from Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Company Overview

ManpowerGroup Inc. is a leader in providing innovative workforce solutions and services. The company’s offerings include Recruitment and Assessment, Training and Development, Career Management, Outsourcing, and Workforce Consulting. With a significant presence in Southern Europe, ManpowerGroup operates through segments like Staffing and Interim, Outcome-Based Solutions and Consulting, and Permanent Recruitment, with the Staffing and Interim segment being the most revenue-generating.

Financial Performance Analysis

ManpowerGroup's reported revenue for the quarter was $4.4 billion, marking a 7% decrease from the previous year. This decline was slightly steeper than analyst expectations. The net income for the quarter stood at $39.7 million, a sharp decline from the prior year's $77.8 million, and fell short of analyst estimates of $45.37 million. The earnings per share were $0.81, missing the forecasted $0.91. These figures were impacted by run-off losses from the Proservia Germany business and minor losses due to currency translation in Argentina.

The company managed its selling, general, and administrative expenses well, reducing them by 6% year-over-year. This good management practice was crucial in maintaining a gross profit margin of 17.3%, slightly adjusted to 17.5%. Despite the revenue dip, the company demonstrated strong cash flow and continued its shareholder return strategy by repurchasing $50 million of its common stock during the quarter.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Outlook

According to Jonas Prising, Chairman & CEO of ManpowerGroup, the company is navigating through a period of economic caution in North America and Europe. However, the demand in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions remains robust. Looking ahead, ManpowerGroup anticipates an EPS for the second quarter to be between $1.24 and $1.34, considering potential currency impacts and excluding specific operational losses.

The company remains committed to its strategic initiatives, focusing on accelerating sales activities to drive profitable growth when market conditions improve. This proactive approach is aimed at ensuring ManpowerGroup remains well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities as they arise.

For more detailed financial information and future updates, interested parties can access the supplemental financial data and conference call recordings on ManpowerGroup's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ManpowerGroup Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.