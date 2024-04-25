BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS, Financial) Chief Marketing Officer Todd Berard has sold 10,000 shares of the company on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $15.67 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $156,700. BioLife Solutions Inc is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry. The company's proprietary products include biopreservation media solutions designed to effectively sustain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation, and storage. Over the past year, Todd Berard has sold a total of 22,212 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 96 insider sells and only 4 insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of BioLife Solutions Inc stands at $673.385 million as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's trading price on that day was $15.67, which is below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $19.70. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.8, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

