What's Driving Ally Financial Inc's Surprising 12% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $11.87 billion, the stock is trading at $39.04. Over the past week, the company's stock price has seen a decline of 4.28%. However, looking at a broader time frame, Ally Financial has gained 12.33% over the past three months. According to GuruFocus' valuation metrics, the stock is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $37.31. This is a shift from three months ago when the stock was considered modestly undervalued with a past GF Value of $44.18.

Introduction to Ally Financial Inc

Ally Financial Inc, operating within the credit services industry, is a diversified financial services company with a strong emphasis on auto lending. Since its separation from General Motors in 2014, Ally Financial has grown to become one of the largest consumer auto lenders in the United States. Over 70% of its loan portfolio is dedicated to consumer auto loans and dealer financing. Additionally, Ally offers a suite of services including auto insurance, commercial loans, credit cards, and a collection of mortgage debt. The company's diversified business model also encompasses brokerage services. 1780962291706130432.png

Assessing Profitability

Ally Financial's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's ROE is 7.69%, which is better than 55.75% of its competitors. Its ROA is 0.52%, surpassing 34.94% of competitors. Impressively, Ally Financial has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.81% of its peers. 1780962316465106944.png

Growth Prospects of Ally Financial

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, reflecting a solid trajectory in revenue and profitability. Ally Financial's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 14.40%, outperforming 67.69% of its industry counterparts. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is also strong at 14.30%, better than 73.79% of competitors. However, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is a modest 1.30%, which is still better than 14.14% of competitors. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of -1.50%, yet this is better than 33.84% of competitors. The 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is more positive at 4.60%, surpassing 45.3% of competitors. The future EPS Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at -3.60%, which is still better than 17.39% of competitors. 1780962334869712896.png

Notable Shareholders in Ally Financial

Ally Financial's shareholder base includes some prominent investors. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the leading holder with 29,000,000 shares, representing a 9.59% share percentage. Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 11,959,100 shares, accounting for 3.93% of shares. Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a significant stake with 3,554,231 shares, equating to 1.18% of the company.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Ally Financial holds a strong market position. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI, Financial) has a market cap of $7.54 billion, Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC, Financial) is valued at $5.99 billion, and Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC, Financial) stands at $6.6 billion. Ally Financial's larger market cap suggests a more dominant presence in the industry relative to these competitors.

Conclusion

In summary, Ally Financial Inc's stock has demonstrated resilience with a significant 12.33% gain over the past three months, despite a recent weekly dip. The company is currently fairly valued according to the GF Value, and its profitability and growth metrics suggest a stable financial standing. The investments by major holders like Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) underscore confidence in the company's prospects. Compared to its competitors, Ally Financial maintains a strong market position, which may continue to attract investor interest and potentially drive further stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.