Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)'s Uncertain Future: Understanding the Barriers to Outperformance

Exploring the Financial and Growth Challenges Facing Conagra Brands Inc

36 minutes ago

Long-established in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, Conagra Brands Inc (CAG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 0.45%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 6.31%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Conagra Brands Inc.

1780974712508280832.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Conagra Brands Inc the GF Score of 67 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Conagra Brands Inc's Business

Conagra Brands Inc, with a market cap of $14.39 billion and sales of $12.12 billion, is a major player in the packaged food sector, primarily in the United States. The company boasts a diverse portfolio, with a significant portion of its revenue coming from frozen food brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Conagra Brands Inc also offers a variety of snacks, shelf-stable staples, and refrigerated foods through well-known brands like Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, and Orville Redenbacher's. The company's operating margin stands at 12.13%, reflecting its profitability in the competitive food industry. Despite its strong presence in the US retail channel, Conagra Brands Inc faces challenges in international markets and foodservice, which account for a small fraction of its revenue.

1780974762818957312.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Conagra Brands Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 3.35 positions it worse than 70.91% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, signaling potential difficulties in managing interest expenses. The Altman Z-Score of 1.9, although not indicative of immediate financial distress, suggests vulnerability. Furthermore, the low cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.67, which is above the cautionary level set by Joel Tillinghast, highlight the company's challenges with debt management.

Growth Prospects

The growth outlook for Conagra Brands Inc is not particularly promising, as reflected by its low Growth rank. The company's predictability rank of one star out of five further adds to the uncertainty surrounding its revenue and earnings consistency. This lack of growth and predictability could be a significant factor in the company's potential underperformance in the future.

1780974800760631296.png

Next Steps

Considering Conagra Brands Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and may want to look for companies with stronger financial health, more robust growth prospects, and higher GF Scores. For those seeking to make informed investment decisions, GuruFocus Premium members can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
