Full Year 2024 Next 15 Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Tim Dyson - Next 15 Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, all. Thank you all for coming along. Agenda is fairly straightforward. I'm going to give you the numbers that you've already read. Peter is going to go through the numbers that you've already read, and I'll then come and talk a little bit about the color behind that and hopefully give you a better sense of how the business is doing behind those numbers and what you can expect going forward?



So the numbers that you've already read are on the left, I think the number that probably stands out the most to me is the margin performance, you know, it is quite difficult running a business through the kind of cycle that we've just been through.



And the fact that we've actually improved the margin I think should give you quite a good amount of confidence in the way that the organization is around. It's one of those where, as you can see on this slide, our tech spend dropped 17%, which means some parts of our business must have gone backwards and trying to run a business with a solid margin when revenues are not moving in a good