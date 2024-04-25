Alcoa's Q1 Earnings: A Glimpse of Optimism Despite Losses

Alcoa (AA, Financial) experienced a relatively stable market response after announcing its first-quarter earnings. Despite marking its seventh consecutive quarterly loss, the aluminum giant's earnings revealed some positive aspects. The reported adjusted loss of $(0.81) was more significant than anticipated, yet the revenue exceeded expectations, alongside optimistic industry comments during the earnings call. Investors seemed to prioritize the broader industry outlook, aligning with pre-earnings expectations.

Key highlights from Alcoa's earnings call include:

Near-term market improvements with a strong long-term outlook for Alumina and Aluminum, driven by high alumina prices and steady demand.

Concerns over near-term supply due to Chinese refinery curtailments and uncertainties in Australian alumina supply.

Increasing aluminum demand, particularly in the automotive and electrical sectors, with signs of recovery in packaging and stabilization in construction, especially in North America.

Support for recent US and UK government sanctions on Russian aluminum, aiming to ban imports into these countries.

Positive Q1 results outlook with expectations of EBITDA improvement in Q3, following the restart of a potline at Warrick and potential additional IRA funding from the US government.

The muted reaction to Alcoa's Q1 results underscores the larger-than-expected loss against the backdrop of encouraging revenue performance and market improvement commentary. Looking forward, Alcoa anticipates breaking its loss streak, with consensus predictions suggesting breakeven results in Q2 and profits by Q3, aligning with expected EBITDA growth. However, given the absence of guidance and the company's history of volatility, these outcomes remain uncertain.