L'Oreal (OR.PA) Surpasses Q1 Sales Forecasts With Strong Global Performance

Author's Avatar

In an impressive start to the year, L'Oreal announced a 9.4% increase in sales for the first quarter, on a like-for-like basis, surpassing market expectations. This growth comes despite concerns over potential slowdowns in the United States and China, the two largest beauty markets.

The Paris-based beauty behemoth, home to popular brands such as Maybelline and Lancome, disclosed a revenue of 11.24 billion euros ($11.98 billion) for the quarter ending March.

This sales surge exceeded analyst predictions, which had anticipated a 6.1% increase, as per Jefferies. On a reported basis, sales rose by 8.3%.

L'Oreal's robust performance is a positive signal to the market, particularly following pessimistic remarks from U.S. retailer Ulta Beauty about an unexpected deceleration in the U.S. market earlier in the month. These comments had previously led to a roughly 4% drop in L'Oreal's stock value and exerted downward pressure on other U.S. cosmetics brands like e.l.f. Beauty, Coty, and Estee Lauder.

Despite these concerns, L'Oreal reported over 12% sales growth in both North America and Europe. The company highlighted that its mass market range and dermatological products helped balance out the luxury segment's softness.

Even with slowing sales in the U.S., L'Oreal's consumer products division, which generates more than a third of its revenue, saw an 11.1% increase on a like-for-like basis. The company attributed this growth to higher volumes and value, with significant demand in Europe and emerging markets.

The dermatological beauty segment, featuring brands like La Roche-Posay and CeraVe, experienced a remarkable 21.9% growth, continuing to benefit from medical endorsements.

Luxury division sales, which include YSL's Libre fragrances and recently acquired Aesop products, grew by 1.8%, defying expectations of a decline. This was bolstered by strong performance in Europe and North America, which compensated for a weaker showing in North Asia due to challenging comparisons in Travel Retail and slow growth in mainland China. Nevertheless, L'Oreal emphasized its significant outperformance in China with a 6.2% growth rate.

Despite a 6% decline in its shares this year, L'Oreal, Europe's sixth most valuable listed company with a market capitalization of about 220 billion euros ($234.26 billion), has fared better than its U.S. counterpart Estee Lauder, which saw a 5% decrease.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.