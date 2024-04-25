Cathie Wood's ARK Makes Bold Moves in Q1 2024, Coinbase Global Inc Sees Major Reduction

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ARK Investment Management's Latest 13F Filing Highlights Key Strategic Changes

Cathie Wood, the visionary founder of ARK Investment Management, has once again made headlines with her firm's latest 13F filing for the first quarter of 2024. With over four decades of investment experience, Wood has become synonymous with betting on disruptive innovation. As ARK's chief investment officer and portfolio manager, she has been instrumental in shaping the firm's investment philosophy, which is rooted in the belief that technological advancements in areas like AI, robotics, and blockchain can lead to significant market opportunities. The recent filing reveals Wood's strategic moves in a dynamic market landscape, reflecting her commitment to staying ahead of the curve in identifying growth potential.

1781020000988065792.png

Summary of New Buys

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)'s ARK has welcomed 15 new stocks to its portfolio this quarter. Noteworthy additions include:

  • The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Beneficial Interest (ARKB, Financial), with 2,909,018 shares, making up 1.43% of the portfolio and valued at $206.48 million.
  • Standard BioTools Inc (LAB, Financial), holding 13,042,440 shares, which represents 0.24% of the portfolio, with a total value of $35.35 million.
  • Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), with 322,384 shares, accounting for 0.2% of the portfolio and a total value of $29.49 million.

Key Position Increases

Wood's ARK has also ramped up its stakes in 62 existing holdings, with the most significant increases seen in:

  • Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial), with an additional 1,375,910 shares, bringing the total to 5,178,429 shares. This represents a 36.18% increase in share count and a 1.67% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $910.32 million.
  • Roku Inc (ROKU, Financial), with an additional 3,027,775 shares, bringing the total to 12,556,647. This adjustment marks a 31.77% increase in share count, with a total value of $818.32 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

ARK has completely divested from 8 holdings in the first quarter of 2024, including:

  • SomaLogic Inc (SLGC, Financial), where Wood sold all 14,241,979 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.21%.
  • Invitae Corp (NVTAQ, Financial), with all 32,550,683 shares liquidated, causing a -0.12% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Wood's ARK reduced its positions in 151 stocks. The most notable reductions include:

  • Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial), with a reduction of 4,178,670 shares, leading to a -48.59% decrease in shares and a -4.31% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $179.97 during the quarter and has seen an 80.15% return over the past 3 months and a 28.79% year-to-date return.
  • Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial), with a reduction of 6,187,545 shares, resulting in an -86.78% decrease in shares and a -2.78% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $65.86 during the quarter, with a -18.70% return over the past 3 months and a -22.29% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio encompasses 231 stocks. The top holdings include 8.12% in Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), 6.3% in Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial), 5.89% in Block Inc (SQ, Financial), 5.67% in Roku Inc (ROKU, Financial), and 4.96% in UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across nine industries, including Technology, Healthcare, Communication Services, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials, Energy, Consumer Defensive, and Basic Materials.

1781020054960369664.png

1781020074413551616.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.