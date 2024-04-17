Q1 2024 Nilorngruppen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Krister Magnusson - Nilorngruppen AB - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to this Q1 NilÃ¶rn.



Time is flying, and this already is [passing] the first quarter 2024. And it's happening a lot in the world and certainly a lot in NilÃ¶rn as well. So we will have here given updates of the numbers, but also what we are going -- what's going on within the group.



With me today is Maria FogelstrÃ¶m, our CFO in NilÃ¶rngruppen. She will help me with any difficult questions that I cannot work out. And also for your information, we will record this presentation. So we will share this later on on the Internet on our web page. (Event Instructions)



Good. So once again, welcome. And I will share my screen.



Starting here -- as we used to do, starting with financial performance and as I said that the Q1 2024, the ordinary income was up 5% in the quarter. And taking into consideration here is that the order income was quite strong in Q4. We had a plus 12% in Q4, and also the comparison number last year, the order intake in Q1 2023 was plus 21%. So we have quite tough