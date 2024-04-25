Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, has expressed concerns that the Federal Reserve's hesitation to reduce interest rates might lead to significant adjustments in global financial markets. Concurrently, the head of Brazil's central bank has shown a robust confidence in the country's foreign financial health.

During a press briefing in Washington, Haddad highlighted his expectations for a global market recalibration in response to the Federal Reserve's current interest rate policy. This statement was made shortly before his early departure back to Brazil, where a crucial tax reform initiative he supports is under discussion in the congress.

Roberto Campos Neto, Brazil's central bank president, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the impact of global interest rate expectation adjustments. He pointed out Brazil's strong external accounts as a key factor that sets the country apart from others, emphasizing the sensitivity of markets to the monetary policy in the United States. Campos Neto also mentioned that Brazil's interventions in the foreign exchange market are solely to address dysfunctions.

In a separate statement, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers indicated that achieving a consecutive budget surplus is becoming increasingly challenging, though it remains a target for the government. He noted the slowing Australian economy, softening labor market, and rising global economic uncertainties as contributing factors to this challenge.

Bank of England's Megan Greene has shared insights on the UK's economic predicament, noting that immediate interest rate cuts are unlikely due to persistently high inflation and sluggish growth. She emphasized the delicate balance between acting too aggressively or too cautiously, with the latter posing a greater risk of necessitating higher future rate hikes and potentially triggering a deeper recession.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s President, John Waldron, has voiced concerns over the United States' financial stability in light of excessive government spending and potential political crises. He drew parallels with the UK's financial turmoil in 2022, cautioning against similar vulnerabilities in the US financial system.

Germany's Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, has warned against using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, citing risks to international financial stability and the principle of sovereign immunity. While open to further proposals, Lindner emphasized the need for careful consideration of such measures.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva remains hopeful that the Federal Reserve will be able to lower interest rates within the year, despite current challenges. She underscored the importance of fiscal tightening among major economies to prepare for future shocks and support central banks in their fight against inflation.

Klaas Knot, a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, downplayed the risk of oil price increases to European inflation, suggesting that the current disinflationary trend in other areas would mitigate the impact of any potential oil shocks.

Georgieva has urged major economies to build fiscal resilience by tightening policies, highlighting the continuous emergence of global crises and the need for preparedness.