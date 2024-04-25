Market Today: Netflix Surpasses Expectations with Subscriber Growth, Tech Stocks Mixed Amid Bond

Market Summary

Today's trading session mirrored the pattern seen throughout the week at the NYSE, with early gains dissipating due to a lack of strong buying interest. This was also reflected in a slight dominance of decliners over advancers across both the NYSE and Nasdaq. The major indexes ended mixed, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Russell 2000 posting their fifth consecutive loss, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a marginal gain.

Impactful Stocks

Notable movements in heavily-weighted stocks contributed significantly to the day's market dynamics. Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), Amazon.com (AMZN, Financial), and Tesla (TSLA, Financial) experienced declines, with Tesla reaching a new 52-week low. Their performances had a notable impact on the overall index performance, particularly affecting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Sector Performance

  • Information Technology: The sector saw a decline, influenced by losses in major tech stocks.
  • Consumer Discretionary: This sector also underperformed, following the trend set by significant consumer stocks.
  • Communication Services: In contrast, this sector outperformed, marking the largest gain among the sectors.

Earnings Highlights

Responses to recent earnings announcements were mixed, affecting stock performances. Genuine Parts (GPC, Financial) and Elevance Health (ELV, Financial) stood out with significant gains post-earnings, whereas Las Vegas Sands (LVS, Financial) and Equifax (EFX, Financial) faced steep declines following their earnings reports.

Market Rates and Economic Data

Rising market rates posed a challenge to stocks, with both the 10-yr and 2-yr note yields increasing. This movement came in the wake of the weekly jobless claims report and a better-than-expected Philadelphia Fed survey for April, indicating a solid labor market and potential for economic growth. Additionally, existing home sales data highlighted challenges in the housing market, including high prices and low inventory.

Global Markets

Overseas markets saw modest gains, with European and Asian markets closing higher. This global perspective provides context to the day's trading activity and its potential implications on domestic markets.

Commodity Prices

Commodities experienced mixed movements, with crude oil seeing a decline, while gold increased in value. Natural gas, silver, and copper prices also saw changes, reflecting broader market trends and investor sentiment.

Guru Stock Picks

Catherine Wood has made the following transactions:

Today's News

Netflix (NFLX, Financial) experienced a notable rise and subsequent pullback in early after-hours trading, following a first-quarter earnings report that exceeded expectations in subscriber growth and financial forecasts. The streaming giant reported a 3.6% increase, showcasing double-digit gains and a decision to cease reporting subscriber numbers in the future. With global streaming paid net additions reaching 9.33M and total global paid membership soaring to 269.6M, Netflix outperformed Bloomberg's consensus of 4.84M additions. Despite a decrease from the previous quarter's 13.12M additions, the year-over-year growth rate of 16% marked a significant acceleration, especially for a traditionally slow quarter. Additionally, Netflix's revenue saw a 15% increase to $9.37B, with operating income and margin also experiencing substantial growth.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG, Financial) reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed expectations on both the top and bottom lines, attributed largely to COVID-19 not impacting procedure volume and addressing a backlog of procedures created by the pandemic. The company highlighted that despite COVID-19 resurgences affecting da Vinci procedure volumes in China at the start of the quarter, overall procedure volumes for 2023 benefited from addressing high patient treatment backlogs. This resulted in a revenue increase of approximately 11% from the year-ago period and a 16% growth in global da Vinci procedures.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, Financial) shares fell around 5% after CEO C. C. Wei expressed caution regarding the overall semiconductor market growth in 2024. Despite this, TSM anticipates a healthy growth year ahead. The company's first-quarter results exceeded estimates, with revenue growing 12.9% year-over-year and EPS per American Depositary Receipt outperforming expectations. This performance comes amidst a slight revenue decline compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, highlighting the company's resilience in a challenging market.

Deutsche Bank downgraded Tesla (TSLA, Financial) from a Buy to a Hold rating, citing concerns over the potential delay of the Model 2 launch and a strategic shift towards the Robotaxi business. The firm emphasized the risks associated with no new vehicle in Tesla’s consumer lineup for the foreseeable future, which could impact the company's volume and pricing negatively, necessitating downward earnings estimate revisions for future years.

Ocugen (OCGN, Financial) saw its shares climb approximately 7% premarket after the biotechnology firm filed a prospectus related to a securities offering. Through this shelf registration, Ocugen may offer and sell a variety of securities, aiming to raise up to $175M for general corporate purposes. This move highlights the company's strategic efforts to secure funding for its ongoing and future projects.

BofA analysts updated their US 1 List, adding Cisco Systems (CSCO, Financial), Goldman Sachs Group (GS, Financial), and S&P Global (SPGI, Financial) to their collection of top investment ideas. This curated list aims to provide superior long-term investment performance, drawing from the analysts' U.S. buy-rated stocks. The update reflects BofA's latest investment insights and strategic recommendations for investors.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
