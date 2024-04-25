UL Solutions Inc CEO Jennifer Scanlon Acquires 89,285 Shares

Jennifer Scanlon, President and Chief Executive Officer of UL Solutions Inc (ULS, Financial), has made a significant purchase of company shares, according to a recent SEC Filing. On April 16, 2024, the insider acquired 89,285 shares of UL Solutions Inc, indicating a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

UL Solutions Inc is a global safety science leader that provides safety testing, inspection, and certification services, helping companies to demonstrate safety, enhance sustainability, strengthen security, deliver quality, manage risk and achieve regulatory compliance.

Insider transactions are closely monitored as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. Over the past year, Jennifer Scanlon has purchased a total of 89,285 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of insider buying may suggest confidence in the company's trajectory.

The broader insider transaction history for UL Solutions Inc reveals a trend of more insider buying than selling. In the past year, there have been 22 insider buys and no insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of UL Solutions Inc were trading at $28 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.716 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.83, which is above both the industry median of 17.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1781080402782482432.png

Investors often view insider buying as a positive sign that those with the most insight into a company see value in the stock at current prices. The recent buying activity by the President and CEO of UL Solutions Inc may encourage stakeholders to take a closer look at the company's performance and future expectations.

