MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has seen a recent insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 2,482 shares of the company on April 17, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 335,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 135 insider sells for the company. On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,218.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $21.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 42.87, which is above both the industry median of 26.3 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $246.35, indicates that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.94. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.