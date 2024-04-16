On April 16, 2024, Marla Gottschalk, a Director at UL Solutions Inc (ULS, Financial), executed a significant stock purchase, acquiring 71,428 shares of the company. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here.

UL Solutions Inc (ULS, Financial) is a global safety certification company that provides safety testing and certification services. The company's services help ensure that products meet safety, security, and sustainability standards.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the purchase of 71,428 shares and has not sold any shares of the company. The insider transaction history for UL Solutions Inc shows a pattern of 22 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of UL Solutions Inc were trading at $28 each, valuing the company at a market cap of $6.716 billion. The price-earnings ratio of UL Solutions Inc stands at 25.83, which is above both the industry median of 17.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

This latest insider buy may signal confidence in the company's future performance and valuation. Investors often monitor insider buying as it can provide insights into the company's prospects from those who know the business best.

