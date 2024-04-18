Apr 18, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Jeff Su - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to TSMC's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This is Jeff Su, TSMC's Director of Investor Relations and your host for today.



TSMC's Senior Vice President and CFO, Mr. Wendell Huang, will summarize our operations in the first quarter 2024, followed by our guidance for the second quarter 2024. Afterwards, Mr. Huang and TSMC's CEO, Dr. C. C. Wei, will jointly provide the company's key messages. Then we will open the lines for the question-and-answer session.



