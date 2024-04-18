Q1 2024 ManpowerGroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Jonas Prising - ManpowerGroup Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Welcome, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 conference call. Our Chief Financial Officer, Jack McGinnis, is with me today. And for your convenience, we have included our prepared remarks within the Investor Relations section of our website at manpowergroup.com.



I will start by going through some of the highlights of the first quarter, and then Jack will go through the results and guidance in more detail. And I'll then share some concluding thoughts before we start our Q&A session.



John Thomas McGinnis - ManpowerGroup Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. This conference call includes forward-looking