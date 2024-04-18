Q1 2024 Equifax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Equifax Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Trevor.



Trevor Burns - Equifax Inc. - SVP of Corporate IR



Good morning. Thanks. Welcome to today's conference call. I'm Trevor Burns. With me today are Mark Begor, Chief Executive Officer; and John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's call is being recorded, an archive of the recording will be available later today in the IR Calendar section of the News and Events tab in our IR website.



During the call, we'll be making reference to certain materials that can also be found in the Presentations section of the News and Events tab at our IR website. These materials are labeled 1Q 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



Also, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements, including second quarter and full year 2024 guidance, to help you understand